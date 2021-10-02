Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $401.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

