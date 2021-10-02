LunchMoney Hits Market Capitalization of $470,914.76 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. LunchMoney has a market cap of $470,914.76 and $806.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,730,678 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

