Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.47

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and traded as high as $36.40. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNDNF. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

