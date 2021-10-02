Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$37.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

