Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$37.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.
About Lundin Energy AB (publ)
