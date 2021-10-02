LUXCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,394.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $906,836.99 and approximately $1,394.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,969.74 or 1.00034411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00715674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00373380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00235170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,211,005 coins and its circulating supply is 12,203,772 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

