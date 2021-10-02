Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Cap of $8.48 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $479,148.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00237200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

