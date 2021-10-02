MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,231 shares of company stock worth $36,419,134. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.