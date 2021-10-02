Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.04.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

