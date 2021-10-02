Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0038

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $260,155.06 and approximately $461.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.27 or 0.44453533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00118012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00228193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

