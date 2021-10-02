Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the August 31st total of 837,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 798,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $14,237,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

