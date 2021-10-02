MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $7.26 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $687,265.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

