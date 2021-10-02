Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,036.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.96. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
