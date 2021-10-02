Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading Up 0.6%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 6,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.