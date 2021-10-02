MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $1.25 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

