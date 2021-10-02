Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.18

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $9.41. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 9,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth about $218,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

