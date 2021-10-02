Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,954 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $39,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.