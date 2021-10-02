Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$3.02. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 212,608 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$743.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

