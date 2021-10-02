MarketPeak Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00233713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013067 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.