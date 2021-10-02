Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,329.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.97. 4,709,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

