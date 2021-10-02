MASQ Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $234,086.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.58 or 0.99819789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.73 or 0.06783617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

