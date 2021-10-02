Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $128,135.78 and $50,481.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.48 or 0.07177382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

