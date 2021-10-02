MAX Exchange Token Price Up 10.1% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $738,790.24 and approximately $83,985.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.35 or 1.00069016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00081801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.06 or 0.00371774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00234894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001559 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

