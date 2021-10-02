Maxcoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Tops $470,563.72

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $470,563.72 and approximately $3,065.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.00 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.36 or 0.00723651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00375960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00239790 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

