MCDEX Reaches Market Cap of $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,021.44 or 0.44391645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00223990 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

