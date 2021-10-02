Mdex Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $857.18 million and approximately $43.59 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.74 or 0.99794260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.06984558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,204,963 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.