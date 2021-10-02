megaBONK Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $175,707.34 and $7,156.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00237503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012925 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

