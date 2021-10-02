Meme (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $743,602.00

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $743,602.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $420.23 or 0.00881448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00368902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006617 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.