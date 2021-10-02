Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $327.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $177,298.50 and approximately $327.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00687453 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.73 or 0.01005715 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.