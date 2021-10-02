MesChain Reaches Market Cap of $263,681.05 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. MesChain has a market cap of $263,681.05 and $4,569.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

