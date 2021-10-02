Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.96

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.96 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.25 ($0.26). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 611,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.88.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.