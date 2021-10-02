Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ METX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,947,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,228. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
About Meten EdtechX Education Group
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
