Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ METX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,947,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,228. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

