MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,454 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.52 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

