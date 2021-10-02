MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $412,798.80 and approximately $46.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00112118 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00021273 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,558,496 coins and its circulating supply is 152,256,568 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

