Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Issue $0.44 Dividend

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

