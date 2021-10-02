Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

