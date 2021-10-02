Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

