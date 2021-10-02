Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 207,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 58,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,877,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.