Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

MSFT stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $269.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

