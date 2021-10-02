Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

