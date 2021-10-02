Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 207,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 58,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,877,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $779,516,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 450,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

