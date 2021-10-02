MILC Platform (MLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $332,296.00

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $18.74 million and $332,296.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

