Mina (MINA) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $70.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00009406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 253,556,679 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.