MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 23.14%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

