MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Capps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,000 shares of company stock worth $171,570. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 43,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 190.12%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

