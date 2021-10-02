Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MRVSY stock remained flat at $$8.50 on Friday. Minerva has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

