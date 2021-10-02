Minter Network Hits Market Cap of $14.25 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $17,005.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00148956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00151653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015621 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,820,990,300 coins and its circulating supply is 4,615,780,733 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

