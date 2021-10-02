MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $620,091.25 and $2,314.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.12 or 0.07097663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00358208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.45 or 0.01154524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00112953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00540343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.01 or 0.00466903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00299767 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

