Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 5,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42. Miromatrix Medical has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 27.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

