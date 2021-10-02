Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.77 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00006428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $239.51 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

