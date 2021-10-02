Mirrored Amazon Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.46 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for $3,355.75 or 0.07034250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and $1,983.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.74 or 0.99794260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.06984558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,885 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

